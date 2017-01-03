Norman council to consider building m...

Norman council to consider building moratorium

City council members Tuesday will consider a six-month moratorium on residential construction in central Norman, primarily because of concerns over the recent proliferation of duplexes and triplexes being built in single-family neighborhoods. The moratorium would allow time for study of the area and the sometimes conflicting desires of property owners, Planning Director Susan Connors said.

