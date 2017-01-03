Norman council sets moratorium on central city residential construction
City council members Tuesday called for a six-month moratorium on residential construction in central Norman, primarily because of concerns over the recent proliferation of duplexes and triplexes being built in single-family neighborhoods. The moratorium would allow time for study of the area and the sometimes conflicting desires of property owners, Planning Director Susan Connors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norman Teacher Paige Holden: Fat
|13 hr
|Dewey Hembree
|3
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|13 hr
|GiantClick
|8
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|13 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|17
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot
|13 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Nate Hammons is an Idiot
|Jan 6
|GABE
|2
|Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video
|Jan 3
|Sorry Hill
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC