Needs may take priority over Oklahoma GOP long-term plans
Republican leadership in the Oklahoma Senate has vowed to focus on long-term goals this year, but there are more pressing issues that Oklahoma lawmakers will have to consider when session begins next month. "They focused on what we need to do right now to put this state on a course that 5, 10, 15, 20 years down the road, we look back and say these were game-changing decisions," Schulz said at a news conference Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strong January storms stir destruction from Cal...
|2 hr
|Justin
|1
|Too many blacks in OKC (Jan '12)
|9 hr
|Real Talk 100
|197
|Wendy Teague
|17 hr
|MHS1991
|33
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|18 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|7
|Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles Se Okc Resi...
|23 hr
|messenger
|1
|"Maybe it would have been different," metro wom...
|23 hr
|messenger
|1
|Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions
|Wed
|WarForOil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC