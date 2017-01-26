Needs may take priority over Oklahoma GOP long-term plans

Republican leadership in the Oklahoma Senate has vowed to focus on long-term goals this year, but there are more pressing issues that Oklahoma lawmakers will have to consider when session begins next month. "They focused on what we need to do right now to put this state on a course that 5, 10, 15, 20 years down the road, we look back and say these were game-changing decisions," Schulz said at a news conference Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.