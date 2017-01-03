NASA's Geostationary Carbon Cycle Observatory to monitor Plant Health from Space

NASA has selected a first-of-its-kind Earth science mission that will extend our nation's lead in measuring key greenhouse gases and vegetation health from space to advance our understanding of Earth's natural exchanges of carbon among the land, atmosphere and ocean. The primary goals of the Geostationary Carbon Cycle Observatory , led by Berrien Moore of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, are to monitor plant health and vegetation stress throughout the Americas, and to probe, in unprecedented detail, the natural sources, sinks and exchange processes that control carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and methane in the atmosphere.

