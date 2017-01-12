Mason scores 28 as No. 2 Kansas beats...

Mason scores 28 as No. 2 Kansas beats Oklahoma 81-70

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norman Teacher Paige Holden: Fat Wed Dewey Hembree 4
Stylist Brandi McCoy Tue GiantClick 8
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Tue Jamie Dundee 6
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) Tue Jamie Dundee 17
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot Tue Jamie Dundee 13
Nate Hammons is an Idiot Jan 6 GABE 2
News Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video Jan 3 Sorry Hill 3
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC