Man shot, killed after allegedly breaking into Norman home is identified

Tuesday Jan 3

Around 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Virginia St. on a reported shooting. Investigators say the homeowners found 45-year-old Leonard Dewayne Cole holding a gun inside the residence.

