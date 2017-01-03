Man shot, killed after allegedly breaking into Norman home is identified
Around 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Virginia St. on a reported shooting. Investigators say the homeowners found 45-year-old Leonard Dewayne Cole holding a gun inside the residence.
