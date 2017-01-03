Man identified in Norman shooting
Police have identified a man who was shot while breaking into a home early Saturday as Leonard Dewayne Cole, 45, of Norman. Cole died of a single gunshot wound after an occupant of the house in the 1800 block of Virginia Street retrieved a gun and shot him while another occupant of the home argued with the man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju...
|4 hr
|fakerice
|1
|Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police...
|8 hr
|tryagain
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|8 hr
|Kasi Bickerstaff
|35
|Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn...
|8 hr
|patchesnleather
|1
|OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested
|10 hr
|itsnot
|1
|R. Matt Hill
|10 hr
|Matt Hill is a Moron
|7
|Valley Brook Police Chief Speaks Out After Offi...
|13 hr
|shakytown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC