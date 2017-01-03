Man identified in Norman shooting

Man identified in Norman shooting

1 hr ago

Police have identified a man who was shot while breaking into a home early Saturday as Leonard Dewayne Cole, 45, of Norman. Cole died of a single gunshot wound after an occupant of the house in the 1800 block of Virginia Street retrieved a gun and shot him while another occupant of the home argued with the man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

