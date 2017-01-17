Man convicted in Norman rape sentence...

Man convicted in Norman rape sentenced to year in prison

A man whose rape case helped spark a student-led walkout at Norman High School in 2014 was given an additional year of prison time Thursday for violating the terms of his sentence. Tristen Killman-Hardin, 20, was convicted of rape in 2015 for assaulting a Norman High School student.

