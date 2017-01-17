Man convicted in Norman rape sentenced to year in prison
A man whose rape case helped spark a student-led walkout at Norman High School in 2014 was given an additional year of prison time Thursday for violating the terms of his sentence. Tristen Killman-Hardin, 20, was convicted of rape in 2015 for assaulting a Norman High School student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former legislative assistant alleges Tulsa Rep....
|3 hr
|bsstufftosavetaxm...
|1
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|14 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|14 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudu...
|16 hr
|blackandwhite
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Wed
|James
|9
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|Wed
|James
|16
|OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint
|Wed
|what
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC