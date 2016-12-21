Limp Wizurdz get sick on updated track 'Cough!'
Check out the brash, newly re-recorded version of "Cough!" which lands on the Norman-based band's upcoming album, "Fugue State." The fresh EP lands Jan. 6 via Stress Engine Records.
