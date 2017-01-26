Lawmaker Pushing For Creation Of Ethi...

Lawmaker Pushing For Creation Of Ethics Panel Amid Allegations Against Rep. Kirby

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Lawmaker Pushing For Creation Of Ethics Panel Amid Allegations A - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Concerns surrounding the Kirby investigation have gotten the attention of other lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader John Sparks who's pushing for the creation of a bipartisan Capitol ethics panel of members from both chambers. Changing his mind again, Tulsa Republican Dan Kirby now says he will testify in front of the State House Rules Committee, amid accusations he sexually harassed a for staffer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
R. Matt Hill 2 hr Matt Hill is an I... 12
Wendy Teague 2 hr MHS1991 36
News Oklahoma Child Abuse Suspects Arrested in Arizona 4 hr helpthechildren 1
News Lawmaker Pushing For Creation Of Ethics Panel A... Fri whogivesafrack 1
News News 9 Viewers Help Police Find Stolen Classic ... Fri simple 1
News Oklahomans react to President Trump's immigrati... Fri simple 1
News Strong January storms stir destruction from Cal... Fri Justin 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,332,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC