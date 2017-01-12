KIPP negotiating for classroom space on Oklahoma City's southside

Two charter school programs, including one waiting for approval to expand, are negotiating with a third charter to lease space in south Oklahoma City, officials said Monday. The leaders of KIPP Oklahoma City and Epic Charter Schools are in discussions with Chris Brewster of Santa Fe South Schools, a K-12 charter that is leasing a recently purchased 157,000-square-foot building on the grounds of the old Crossroads Mall.

