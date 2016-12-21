Image-Based Modeling

Image-Based Modeling

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Scientific Computing/Instrument.

LEFT: Calculated shear stress . RIGHT: Soft tis-sue is subtracted using image processing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific Computing/Instrument..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Valley Brook Police Chief Speaks Out After Offi... 2 hr shakytown 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie 2 hr shakytown 1
R. Matt Hill 21 hr Matt Hill is a Moron 6
News Oklahoma officer shot during traffic stop; susp... Mon subparcheesey 1
News Only On 9: Surveillance Video Shows Possible St... Sun wildfire 1
Wendy Teague Dec 31 MHS1991 18
Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude Dec 31 Jamie Dundee 34
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,955

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC