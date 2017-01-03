Illusionist Rob Lake to perform home-state benefit show Jan. 25
Celebrated illusionist and native Oklahoman Rob Lake will return to his home state to perform a special one-night-only benefit show Jan. 25 at Nancy O'Brian Center for the Performing Arts, 1801 Stubbeman Ave. Funds raised from his Norman performance will be given to a cause the Merlin Award winner holds dear: animal rescue. Lake's own furry friend Roger, a Yorkie mutt, was once a rescue dog and is now a popular part of his show.
