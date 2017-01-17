How long does it take to reach bottom of Excel spreadsheet? Hours and hours and hours
The Dumbest challenge ever that someone had to do: No shortcuts , no breaks, just trying to reach the very bottom of Excel by holding the down arrow key without letting go ... From YouTuber Hunter Hobbs of Norman, Okla. YouTuber Hunter Dobbs set out to find out how long it takes to scroll to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet.
