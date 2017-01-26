How Far Would You Go For Your Priceless Pet?
The sky's the limit, say America's veterinarians, who are providing the increasingly extensive - and expensive - services to meet the growing demand. And it's those sweet, sweet profits that have attracted candy maker Mars to the industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MWC Police Investigating Triple-Homicide
|3 hr
|zombienation
|3
|R. Matt Hill
|3 hr
|Matt Hill is an I...
|13
|Wendy Teague
|3 hr
|MHS1991
|37
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|smellit
|19
|OETA to host writing fairs in Oklahoma City, Tulsa
|5 hr
|whowhatwhenwhere
|1
|Oklahoma Child Abuse Suspects Arrested in Arizona
|Sat
|helpthechildren
|1
|Lawmaker Pushing For Creation Of Ethics Panel A...
|Fri
|whogivesafrack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC