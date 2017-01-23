Going solo

Going solo

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Chronicle

On Dec. 19, 2016, Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony. The world was-as the kids are saying-"shook" by the news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOC Requests Nearly $1 Billion For Two New Prisons 4 hr fry um 2
Anna White-Steide 4 hr Rysinger 24
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 6 hr Gilbert Johnson 4
News Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ... 11 hr craphappens 1
News Widow Asks For Help On Facebook Live, Is Accuse... 19 hr noviolence 1
News DOC Says They Are 30 Percent Understaffed 19 hr says 1
Stylist Brandi McCoy Mon Jamie Dundee 12
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,959 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC