Going solo
On Dec. 19, 2016, Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony. The world was-as the kids are saying-"shook" by the news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOC Requests Nearly $1 Billion For Two New Prisons
|4 hr
|fry um
|2
|Anna White-Steide
|4 hr
|Rysinger
|24
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|6 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|4
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|11 hr
|craphappens
|1
|Widow Asks For Help On Facebook Live, Is Accuse...
|19 hr
|noviolence
|1
|DOC Says They Are 30 Percent Understaffed
|19 hr
|says
|1
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Mon
|Jamie Dundee
|12
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC