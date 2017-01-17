Gallery: Chili Bowl Nationals Week
The 2017 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire was another for the ages. Local standout Christopher Bell picked up grabbed a win in Saturday's Main event at Tulsa Expo Speedway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|8 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|8 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudu...
|10 hr
|blackandwhite
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|20 hr
|James
|9
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|20 hr
|James
|16
|OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint
|23 hr
|what
|1
|Wendy Teague
|Wed
|MHS1991
|28
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC