Four Arrested After Vehicle Crashes I...

Four Arrested After Vehicle Crashes Into Norman Apartment Complex

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Police tell News 9 they were called to the scene at the Tuscan Village apartment complex, located near the intersection of W. Main St. and 24th Ave. SW., to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they say they saw a vehicle matching the description given to them from a caller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pickup slams into jewelry store in west Oklahom... 2 hr howthingswork 1
Oklahoma City police investigating first homici... 13 hr manyquestionsunas... 1
News Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video Tue Sorry Hill 3
News Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju... Tue fakerice 1
News Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police... Tue tryagain 1
News Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn... Tue patchesnleather 1
News OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested Tue itsnot 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,341

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC