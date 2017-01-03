Four Arrested After Vehicle Crashes Into Norman Apartment Complex
Police tell News 9 they were called to the scene at the Tuscan Village apartment complex, located near the intersection of W. Main St. and 24th Ave. SW., to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they say they saw a vehicle matching the description given to them from a caller.
