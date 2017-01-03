Former Norman attorney ordered to pay...

Former Norman attorney ordered to pay more than half a million dollars in restitution

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A former Norman attorney was ordered Monday to pay more than a half-million dollars in restitution stemming from an embezzlement scheme that his attorney blamed on "an alcoholic downward spiral." In 2011, Dane Thomas Wilson was a personal injury attorney who would receive funds from insurance companies upon settlement of his clients' claims, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 1 hr Gilbert Johnson 5
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale 8 hr Luckyace 6
Wendy Teague 9 hr MHS1991 22
News Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh... Sun quess 1
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) Jan 6 Jamie Dundee 16
Nate Hammons is an Idiot Jan 6 GABE 2
Norman Teacher Paige Holden: Fat Jan 6 Dewey Hembree 2
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,761,540

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC