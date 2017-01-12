Former attorney ordered to pay restitution for fraud
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Teague
|3 hr
|MHS1991
|27
|My 2 Cents: Meteorologists Don't Hype The Forec...
|5 hr
|trustme
|1
|R. Matt Hill
|Sun
|Matt Hill is a Moron
|10
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Jan 10
|GiantClick
|8
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|Jan 10
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Jan 10
|Jamie Dundee
|17
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot
|Jan 10
|Jamie Dundee
|13
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC