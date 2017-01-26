Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry Raises $33,019 To Feed Hungry Oklahomans
Since 2008, the Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry in Norman has raised $277,625 and 681,965 pounds of food, which has provided more than 1.9 million meals for hungry Oklahomans. This year, thanks to support from the community, $33,019 and 9,444 pounds of food were raised.
