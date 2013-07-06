Country star Mel Tillis recovering from digestive disease
In this July 6, 2013, file photo, Mel Tillis performs at the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. Tillis' publicist said in a statement on Jan. 4, 2017, that the 84-year-old star was hospitalized in Nashville a year ago with diverticulitis and later underwent colon surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Nate Hammons is an Idiot
|7 hr
|GABE
|2
|Norman Teacher Paige Holden: Fat
|13 hr
|Dewey Hembree
|2
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|15 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|15 hr
|GiantClick
|7
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot
|15 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video
|Jan 3
|Sorry Hill
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC