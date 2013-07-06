Country star Mel Tillis recovering fr...

Country star Mel Tillis recovering from digestive disease

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Medincine Hat News

In this July 6, 2013, file photo, Mel Tillis performs at the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. Tillis' publicist said in a statement on Jan. 4, 2017, that the 84-year-old star was hospitalized in Nashville a year ago with diverticulitis and later underwent colon surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) 7 hr Jamie Dundee 16
Nate Hammons is an Idiot 7 hr GABE 2
Norman Teacher Paige Holden: Fat 13 hr Dewey Hembree 2
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother 15 hr Jamie Dundee 5
Stylist Brandi McCoy 15 hr GiantClick 7
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot 15 hr Jamie Dundee 12
News Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video Jan 3 Sorry Hill 3
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,677,366

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC