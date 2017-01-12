Blake Shelton And Fifth Harmony To Pe...

Blake Shelton And Fifth Harmony To Perform At People's Choice Awards 2017People's Choice Awards

Music fans, rejoice! Country superstar Blake Shelton and pop girl group Fifth Harmony are both set to perform at the People's Choice Awards 2017 , live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9pm LIVE ET/delayed PT on CBS and CBS All Access . Shelton, who won his first People's Choice Award for "Favorite Male Country Artist" in 2016, is also nominated at this year's show for "Favorite Male Artist," "Favorite Male Country Artist," and "Favorite Album."

