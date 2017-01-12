Blake Shelton And Fifth Harmony To Perform At People's Choice Awards 2017People's Choice Awards
Music fans, rejoice! Country superstar Blake Shelton and pop girl group Fifth Harmony are both set to perform at the People's Choice Awards 2017 , live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9pm LIVE ET/delayed PT on CBS and CBS All Access . Shelton, who won his first People's Choice Award for "Favorite Male Country Artist" in 2016, is also nominated at this year's show for "Favorite Male Artist," "Favorite Male Country Artist," and "Favorite Album."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOSA-TV Odessa.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norman Teacher Paige Holden: Fat
|Wed
|Dewey Hembree
|4
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Jan 10
|GiantClick
|8
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|Jan 10
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Jan 10
|Jamie Dundee
|17
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot
|Jan 10
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Nate Hammons is an Idiot
|Jan 6
|GABE
|2
|Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video
|Jan 3
|Sorry Hill
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC