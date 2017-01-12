Bell dominates Thursday Chili Bowl qu...

Bell dominates Thursday Chili Bowl qualifying night

Friday Jan 13

For the second year running, home state hero Christopher Bell drove to victory lane in Thursday's qualifying night at the 31st annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals at Oklahoma's Tulsa Expo Raceway. In a show of dominance by the native of Norman, Oklahoma, Bell's third preliminary night victory locks him into his fourth championship A-Feature in as many years on Saturday night.

Norman, OK

