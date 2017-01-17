BAM's top 10 movies of 2016

BAM's top 10 movies of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Although women remained woefully underrepresented behind the scenes - especially in the director's chair - some of the best movies of the year just past centered on refreshingly clever, competent, strong and flawed female characters. Several of those female-focused movies were of the animated variety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GET PILLS and OTHERS 22 min sdfgsdf 1
News Oklahoma Lawmakers File More Than 2K Bills For ... 7 hr sameole 1
News Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O... 17 hr moreIndianthanU 1
News Former legislative assistant alleges Tulsa Rep.... 18 hr reeky 2
Stylist Brandi McCoy Thu Jamie Dundee 9
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Thu Jamie Dundee 3
News Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudu... Thu blackandwhite 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,105,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC