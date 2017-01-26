Authorities release more information ...

Authorities release more information on standoff at Riverwind Hotel that came to tragic end

Authorities have released more information on the standoff at a Norman hotel and casino that came to a tragic end earlier this week. Around 9 p.m., McClain County deputies were called to the Riverwind Hotel and Casino in Norman after a 50-year-old man started sending messages to his family members, saying goodbye.

