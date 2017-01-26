An Oklahoma City area briefs package for Jan. 24
Norman Public Library West is bringing together art and literacy in a bilingual setting with it A Viva GLART, Grow a Learner through Art, at 10 a.m. Thursday at the library, 300 Norman Center Court. Activities are for ages 5 and younger and their caregivers and provide a bilingual setting for learning through art play.
