Adopt-A-Pet

Sterling, an 18-month-old female domestic cat, is the featured pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare, 3428 S Jenkins Ave. She is spayed, current on shots and tests, and has an identifying microchip implant. Fee is $60.

