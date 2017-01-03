Adopt-A-Pet
Sterling, an 18-month-old female domestic cat, is the featured pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare, 3428 S Jenkins Ave. She is spayed, current on shots and tests, and has an identifying microchip implant. Fee is $60.
