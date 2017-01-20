2017 People's Choice Awards: 5 Things...

2017 People's Choice Awards: 5 Things You Need to Know Before the Big Show

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

In just a few short hours, your favorite celebrities from music, movies, television and social media will strut their stuff onto L.A.'s Microsoft Theater red carpet to see who you picked to go home a lucky winner. Yes, that's right... the People's Choice Awards is all about letting Hollywood's biggest fans decide the best of the best across 64 completely stacked categories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 1 hr James 9
Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13) 1 hr James 16
News OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint 4 hr what 1
Wendy Teague 6 hr MHS1991 28
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 6 hr Jamie Dundee 2
News Help police identify suspects who left trail of... 8 hr truckBgone 1
News Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi... 13 hr chittybanggang 2
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC