Window shopping: Theme briefs for Dec. 15

Wednesday Dec 14

Fuzzy's Taco Shop, a member of The Social Order Dining Collective, plans to open a 4,000 square-foot location at 825 SW 19 in Moore. The new location, featuring an outdoor patio, will be the sixth Fuzzy's location in Oklahoma.

