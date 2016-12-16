Video of Oklahoma football star punching woman in face made public
Video of an Oklahoma University football star punching a woman in the face inside a Norman, Oklahoma, restaurant has finally been made public. It's been over two years since OU running back Joe Mixon was suspended for punching Amelia Molitor in a restaurant on Campus Corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|12 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|Fri
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Fri
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
|Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC