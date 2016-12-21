Two Teens Arrested, Accused Of Steali...

Two Teens Arrested, Accused Of Stealing, Wrecking Car

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Two teenagers are in custody after they are accused of stealing a vehicle that led Norman police on a chase. The victim, Alda Kelson-Johnson, said she went to work like any other day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I heard Toby Keith is Jerk in when the camera i... (Jul '09) 20 hr Lancehively 34
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 23 hr Jamie Dundee 3
News What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma ... Fri scoff 1
Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact ... Fri scoff 1
News Update: Cindy Watson's murder (Mar '10) Thu Very Interested i... 91
Wendy Teague Thu MHS1991 17
R. Matt Hill Thu Matt Hill is a Moron 4
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,344 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,224

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC