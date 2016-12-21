Three arrested following home burglary, attempted shooting in Noman
On Dec. 17, the Norman Police Department was called to a home burglary and shooting in the 3600 block of Quail Springs Dr. One of the alleged burglars fired several shots in the direction of the neighbor as they fled the scene in a red Ford Escape. The next day, officers were able to find the Ford Escape that was used in the alleged crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher Of The Year Find Less Reasons To Stay I...
|3 hr
|dearsanta
|1
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|Sat
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|Fri
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Fri
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC