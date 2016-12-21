Three arrested following home burglary, attempted shooting in Noman

On Dec. 17, the Norman Police Department was called to a home burglary and shooting in the 3600 block of Quail Springs Dr. One of the alleged burglars fired several shots in the direction of the neighbor as they fled the scene in a red Ford Escape. The next day, officers were able to find the Ford Escape that was used in the alleged crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.