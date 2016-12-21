Sunday storms cause minor damage; OKC hits record high
The Hennessey Police Department says the Sunday storms downed some power lines and damaged some outbuildings. The National Weather Service in Norman says the storms brought gusty winds to some areas, but there were no reports of tornadoes.
