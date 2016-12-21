Pottawatomie Co. Wildfire Contained, Crews Work To Extinguish Hot Spots
The Newalla Fire Chief reports that the fire has rekindled in some areas and several areas are still burning. The chief tells News 9 no homes are threatened in the area of the rekindling at this time.
