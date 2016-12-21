Oklahoma Electors Vow To Vote Trump D...

Oklahoma Electors Vow To Vote Trump Despite Protests

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

On Monday morning, all 538 members of the Electoral College, including seven from Oklahoma, will cast their vote for president of the United States. Republicans are in place to make Donald Trump's election official, but there is a last-minute campaign to change that.

