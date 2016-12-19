Fifth Harmony announces Camila Cabello's departure with an ice-cold statement
Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Hamilton, Ally Brooke and Camila Cabello Fifth Harmony at the American Music Awards. For anyone paying attention this year to Fifth Harmony, the extremely popular group made up of five young women from Season 2 of Fox's "The X Factor," it was obvious things were going downhill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ninme.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|12 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|Fri
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Fri
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
|Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC