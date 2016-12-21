Crews Battling Wildfire Near Little Axe

Crews Battling Wildfire Near Little Axe

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Firefighters from Norman and Little Axe were called out to battle the blaze located near Alameda St. and S. Dobbs Rd. Authorities tell News 9 the fire has consumed about 10 acres of land so far and has scorched multiple hay bales. The cause has not yet been determined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I heard Toby Keith is Jerk in when the camera i... (Jul '09) 3 hr Lancehively 34
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 6 hr Jamie Dundee 3
News What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma ... 7 hr scoff 1
Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact ... 7 hr scoff 1
News Update: Cindy Watson's murder (Mar '10) 16 hr Very Interested i... 91
Wendy Teague 20 hr MHS1991 17
R. Matt Hill Thu Matt Hill is a Moron 4
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,013

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC