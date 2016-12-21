Crews Battling Wildfire Near Little Axe
Firefighters from Norman and Little Axe were called out to battle the blaze located near Alameda St. and S. Dobbs Rd. Authorities tell News 9 the fire has consumed about 10 acres of land so far and has scorched multiple hay bales. The cause has not yet been determined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I heard Toby Keith is Jerk in when the camera i... (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|Lancehively
|34
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|6 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma ...
|7 hr
|scoff
|1
|Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact ...
|7 hr
|scoff
|1
|Update: Cindy Watson's murder (Mar '10)
|16 hr
|Very Interested i...
|91
|Wendy Teague
|20 hr
|MHS1991
|17
|R. Matt Hill
|Thu
|Matt Hill is a Moron
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC