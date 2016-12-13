CalArts names Ravi Rajan president, the first Asian American to be named to the post
Ravi S. Rajan, the dean of the School of the Arts at Purchase College, State University of New York, was named president of the California Institute of the Arts on Tuesday following a unanimous board vote. Rajan, a musician, teacher and administrator who has also worked in computer animation, will be CalArts' fourth president - and its first Asian American head.
