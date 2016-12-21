An Oklahoma City area briefs package
Norman Public Library Central is giving teens a chance to be movie makers during a weeklong series during the holiday break. The library's Movie Making series begins at 4 p.m. Monday and will be held daily through Friday in the Computer Training Center of the library, 225 N Webster Ave. Participants ages 12 to 17 will learn all aspects of film making, from developing a script to casting actors and then directing, filming and editing their movie before screening it.
