Amid plunging temperatures, tornado watch in 6 states
As temperatures begin to plunge, a tornado watch has been issued for portions of six states in the Mid-South. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued the watch until 9 p.m. Saturday for the eastern third of Arkansas, the western half of both Tennessee and Kentucky, the Missouri boot heel, and portions of northern Mississippi and southern Indiana.
