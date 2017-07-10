Sugar Creek Arts Festival street closures

Various streets will be closed for the Sugar Creek Arts Festival which will be held in Uptown Normal on Saturday and Sunday. North St. from Fell to Uptown Circle; Broadway at the intersection of Broadway & North St.; Constitution Blvd from Uptown Circle to College Avenue; and Uptown Circle will be signed "NO PARKING" after 1 p.m. and will be closed at 2 p.m. for vendor set up.

