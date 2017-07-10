Portillo's announces grand opening date

Monday Jul 3

The Bloomington-Normal community is one month away from enjoying Portillo's hot dogs and chocolate cake shakes during its grand opening 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at 202 Landmark Drive in Normal. Normal officials joined Portillo's CEO, ambassadors and Novak construction during a ground breaking April 13. Normal Mayor Chris Koos said the restaurant will experience huge success in the area because it has been the talk of the town for over a year.

