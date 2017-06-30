Plugged-in parents linked to ill-beha...

Plugged-in parents linked to ill-behaved kids

Parents who are constantly checking their phones for texts, e-mails and cat videos may be more likely to have kids who misbehave than people who are able to step away from their screens, a small U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined survey data from parents in 170 families with young children and found mothers and fathers who were more likely to report being distracted by technology during playtime were also more likely to see behaviour problems in their kids.

