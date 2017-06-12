Shake up summer plans with the Illino...

Shake up summer plans with the Illinois Shakespeare Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Vidette

Director Robert Quinlan and Assistant Director Kristin Schoenback observe a scene from their show "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Ewing Manor. Director Robert Quinlan and Assistant Director Kristin Schoenback observe a scene from their show "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Ewing Manor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bloomington Parks and Rec Day Camp - Summer Pro... (Mar '16) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Normal Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 21
News 'Never too old to love' (May '08) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 4
Vermilion county Tom Cruppenink (Mar '15) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
Auto plant shutdown (Jul '15) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 12
News Immigration Policy Seeks to Take Hardened Crimi... (Sep '12) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 16
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 3
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC