Rolling Meadows volunteer family named 'outstanding' by Special Olympics
Sal and Karen, parents of athlete Tory Geraci, have been volunteering for Special Olympics' North Suburban Cook Area 18 for 16 years, officials said. Sal handles logistics at events and raises funds through special events, in-kind donations and the Palatine Polar Plunge.
