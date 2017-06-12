Rolling Meadows volunteer family name...

Rolling Meadows volunteer family named 'outstanding' by Special Olympics

45 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Sal and Karen, parents of athlete Tory Geraci, have been volunteering for Special Olympics' North Suburban Cook Area 18 for 16 years, officials said. Sal handles logistics at events and raises funds through special events, in-kind donations and the Palatine Polar Plunge.

