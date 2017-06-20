Normal mayor signs Climate Mayors pledge
Normal Mayor Chris Koos announced Wednesday he has joined more than 240 United States mayors taking the Climate Mayors pledge . "The Town of Normal has historically incorporated environmental responsibility and sustainability into our planning and operations," Koos said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Normal Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|21
|'Never too old to love' (May '08)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|Vermilion county Tom Cruppenink (Mar '15)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Auto plant shutdown (Jul '15)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|12
|Immigration Policy Seeks to Take Hardened Crimi... (Sep '12)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|16
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC