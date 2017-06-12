ICCTA names Jumper 2017 Outstanding Faculty Member
GODFREY For the first time, Lewis and Clark Community College's nominee for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association Outstanding Faculty Member Award has been announced as the overall winner. Coordinator of L&C's Architectural Technology and Drafting and Design programs, Luke Jumper, of Alton, Illinois, was selected from among 29 nominees submitted by community colleges throughout Illinois.
