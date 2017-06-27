Growing your own helps body, spirit

Anagha Arla, left, a teen teacher for the Unity Community Center's summer enrichment program, helps Kaithlyne Balbuena, 7, of Bloomington, center, and Le'Enveigh Bailey, 7, of Normal, plant sweet potatoes in the Unity Community Garden on June 6. Ian Ward Shaw, 13, of Bloomington, a member of Boy Scout Troop 903, waters a raised vegetable bed in the Advocate vegetable garden behind the Community Health Care Clinic in Normal, as BroMenn employee Michelle Rush prepares to plant a tomato plant on June 1. Alison Branz, coordinator for the Unity Community Garden, gives instructions to children in Unity Community Center's summer enrichment program, before they go to work in the garden on June 6. Jayden McSwain, 9, of Bloomington, plants a vegetable in the Unity Community Garden as Anagha Arla, teen teacher for the Unity Community Center summer enrichment program, offers advice on June 6. Anagha ... (more)

