EXCHANGE: Brain injury doesn't bar man from college degree
He stood stage left, clutched a cane in his right hand and waited underneath his black mortarboard for his name to be called. Shelton , 29, of Dunlap, stepped toward the similarly be-robed man who held the empty container of his diploma from Illinois State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13)
|15 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|7
|Bloomington Parks and Rec Day Camp - Summer Pro... (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Normal Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|21
|'Never too old to love' (May '08)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|Vermilion county Tom Cruppenink (Mar '15)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Auto plant shutdown (Jul '15)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|12
|Immigration Policy Seeks to Take Hardened Crimi... (Sep '12)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC