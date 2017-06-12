EXCHANGE: Brain injury doesn't bar ma...

EXCHANGE: Brain injury doesn't bar man from college degree

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

He stood stage left, clutched a cane in his right hand and waited underneath his black mortarboard for his name to be called. Shelton , 29, of Dunlap, stepped toward the similarly be-robed man who held the empty container of his diploma from Illinois State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13) 15 hr Yidfellas v USA 7
Bloomington Parks and Rec Day Camp - Summer Pro... (Mar '16) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Normal Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 21
News 'Never too old to love' (May '08) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 4
Vermilion county Tom Cruppenink (Mar '15) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
Auto plant shutdown (Jul '15) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 12
News Immigration Policy Seeks to Take Hardened Crimi... (Sep '12) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 16
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for McLean County was issued at June 17 at 11:55PM CDT

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,837,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC